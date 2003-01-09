
Dunith Wellalage Career, Records, Biography & More

Dunith Wellalage
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleAll Rounder
Born9th Jan, 2003
Age21 years, 7 months, 3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches115273925
Innings212163233
Not Out03575
Runs29195201583772
High Score1842387478
Average14.5021.6618.2723.3227.57
Strike Rate61.7077.68104.1479.4255.61
100S00000
50S00014
6S053136
4S315224280
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 115273925
Innings 214223839
overs 139362.4287.2639.1
Runs 3548240513662150
wickets 019225280
bestinning 5/404/105/218/152
bestmatch 5/404/105/218/152
Average 25.3618.4026.2626.87
econ 2.695.186.464.753.36
Strike Rate 29.317.033.147.9
4W 00103
5W 01025
10w 00000
News related "Dunith Wellalage"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of Sri Lanka's first match against South Africa

The battle of the World Cup hasbegun. Sri Lanka's injury-hit World Cup campaign will begin tomorrow (October 7).Before that, the Lankans have received bad news.Maheesh Theekshana w

thumb

Lasith Malinga heaps praise on Dunith Wellalage

Young Sri Lanka all-rounder DunithWellalage has received high acclaim from cricket great Lasith Malinga for hisoutstanding bowling performance against India's star-studded top orde

thumb

India make an unwanted record despite win against Sri Lanka

India picked up a great win of 41runs against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Four match. Batting first, theIndians were bowled out for 213 runs. But the bowlers did great and bund

thumb

Kuldeep's four wicket haul rips through Sri Lanka as India win by 41 runs

India have beaten Sri Lanka by 41 runs on Tuesday (12th September) at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Rohit's brilliant fifty before Kuldeep's four wicket haul helped India thump Sri

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bat first, hand debut to Tanzid Hasan Tamim

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bat first in the second match of the Asia Cup in Pallekele on Thursday(August 31). This is the first match of these two teams. Both the t

thumb

Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia

Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba

thumb

KL Rahul, bowlers star in India's series-clinching win over Sri Lanka

India beat Sri Lanka by 4 wicketsin the second match of the three-match ODI series on Thursday (January 12). Asa result of this victory, India win the series with one match in hand

thumb

Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne star in Kandy Falcons' win over Jaffna Kings

In a nail-biting contest, whichwent right down to the last bowl, Kandy Falcons beat defending champions JaffnaKings by 3 wickets in the Lanka Premier League. Batting first, the Jaf

thumb

Hasaranga reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Sri Lanka all-rounder WaninduHasaranga has been reprimanded by the ICC for breaking the rules in the lastODI of the Afghanistan series. During the game, he was unhappy with theumpi

thumb

SLC's sporting gesture: allows Afghanistan team to take inaugural trophy home

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has showna good gesture by allowing the ‘special trophy’ to be taken away to Kabul. The three-match inaugural bilateralODI series between the Sri Lankan tea

thumb

Asalanka, Wellalage guide Sri Lanka to level series with a record-chase

Sri Lanka have tied the three-matchODI series by 1-1 at home against Afghanistan by chasing a record target in Pallekeleon Wednesday (November 30). Young Dunith Wellalage and Chari

Latest News

app-banner

