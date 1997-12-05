
Khaleel Ahmed Career, Records, Biography & More

Khaleel Ahmed
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born5th Dec, 1997
Age26 years, 8 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
Matches111491506
Innings3112148
Not Out11555
Runs91104041
High Score5131518
Average4.501.424.4413.66
Strike Rate52.94100.0034.4856.3345.55
100S00000
50S00000
6S00011
4S10026
Matches 111491506
Innings 1114915010
overs 8052340.2390176.5
Runs 46545928121978514
wickets 15131167311
bestinning 3/132/275/184/353/33
bestmatch 3/132/275/184/353/70
Average 31.0035.3024.2427.0946.72
econ 5.818.828.265.072.90
Strike Rate 32.024.017.632.096.4
4W 00140
5W 00100
10w 00000
News related "Khaleel Ahmed"
thumb

Jake Fraser-McGurk shines on debut as Delhi bury down Lucknow's home domination

Delhi Capitals are back to winning track with a thrashing 6 wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday (12th April). Brilliant bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahm

thumb

Mukesh, Khaleel show excellence with the ball as DC beat table toppers CSK by 20 runs

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs on Sunday (31st March). Fifties from David Warner and Rishabh Pant and a brilliant spell from Mukesh have taken DC overcome CSK.

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Wood's five-wicket haul seals Lucknow's easy 50-run win over Delhi

Lucknow Super Giants havedefeated Delhi Capitals with ease by 50 runs in the second match of the day inLucknow on Saturday (April 1). Delhi found no answer to Wood’s pace and bounc

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

thumb

"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

thumb

Sunrisers Hyderabad Franchise can b released some players before IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing 2022 IPL season as they failed to make the playoffs and were unbeaten in five games at one point. The Orange Army began their season with ba

thumb

Some Mumbai Indians (MI) players can be release before IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians became only the second team in Indian Premier League history to finish tenth. The Mumbai team started the season with eight defeats in eight games. Under the captain

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

