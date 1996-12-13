
  Avesh Khan Net Worth, Career, Biography & More

Avesh Khan Net Worth, Career, Biography & More

Avesh Khan
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born13th Dec, 1996
Age27 years, 7 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches515883338
Innings23192143
Not Out02989
Runs13105998469
High Score108122864
Average6.5010.005.907.5313.79
Strike Rate72.22142.85113.4680.3255.63
100S00000
50S00001
6S015527
4S203635
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 515883338
Innings 514873267
overs 35.346.2310240.41080.4
Runs 214422257013123376
wickets 31310932149
bestinning 3/664/185/176/377/24
bestmatch 3/664/185/176/3712/54
Average 71.3332.4623.5741.0022.65
econ 6.029.108.295.453.12
Strike Rate 71.021.317.045.143.5
4W 01309
5W 00117
10w 00002
News related "Avesh Khan"
thumb

Hetmyer cameo takes Rajasthan home in a low scoring thriller

Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets and got back to their winning ways. Brilliant bowling from Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj marginalised Punjab Kings to 147. In reply,

thumb

Avesh Khan added to India squad for second Test

Avesh Khan, a fast bowler who hasnot yet been capped, has joined India's team for the second Test match againstSouth Africa. This comes only one day after South Africa defeated Ind

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Gaikwad, Jaiswal, Arshdeep named in India squad for Asian Games

India have announced its 19thAsian Games men's team for the September 19-October 8 competition in Hangzhou. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will startin India from October 5. So as the Asia

thumb

IPL match stopped as Hyderabad fans throw bottles at Lucknow dugout

The match between SunrisersHyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) onSaturday witnessed a scene for which no one was prepared. Hyderabad fans wereso f

thumb

Wood's five-wicket haul seals Lucknow's easy 50-run win over Delhi

Lucknow Super Giants havedefeated Delhi Capitals with ease by 50 runs in the second match of the day inLucknow on Saturday (April 1). Delhi found no answer to Wood’s pace and bounc

thumb

Hanuma Vihari bats left-handed, survives 15 overs with fractured forearm

India batter Hanuma Vihari createsa new headline by batting with one hand. He has been a hero with the bat when he’s supposedto be in the hospital. Even though he is right-handed,

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Avesh Khan ruled out of Asia Cup, Deepak Chahar replaces him

Pacer Avesh Khan has been ruled out of the rest of the Asian Cup due to a fever-related illness, a senior BCCI official confirmed the development on Tuesday. Sear Deepak Chahar, wh

thumb

India whitewash Zimbabwe with a thrilling win in last ODI

Zimbabwe have given India a toughtest in the last ODI of the three-match series on Sunday (August 21) in Harare.But in the end, they lost by 13 runs as well as the series by 3-0. A

thumb

Big blow for India as Bumrah ruled out of Asia Cup

Indian national team have been hitwith a big blow as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the upcoming AsiaCup due to a back injury. This year’s Asia Cup will be held on Augus

thumb

You can't judge a player on the account of 1 or 2 games: Avesh

Team India once again responded with a sensational win over Proteas in the fourth T20I in Rajkot. The Men in Blue won the game by a huge margin of 82 runs and levelled the series a

