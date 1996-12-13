Avesh Khan Net Worth, Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|13th Dec, 1996
|Age
|27 years, 7 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|15
|88
|33
|38
|Innings
|2
|3
|19
|21
|43
|Not Out
|0
|2
|9
|8
|9
|Runs
|13
|10
|59
|98
|469
|High Score
|10
|8
|12
|28
|64
|Average
|6.50
|10.00
|5.90
|7.53
|13.79
|Strike Rate
|72.22
|142.85
|113.46
|80.32
|55.63
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|0
|1
|5
|5
|27
|4S
|2
|0
|3
|6
|35
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|15
|88
|33
|38
|Innings
|5
|14
|87
|32
|67
|overs
|35.3
|46.2
|310
|240.4
|1080.4
|Runs
|214
|422
|2570
|1312
|3376
|wickets
|3
|13
|109
|32
|149
|bestinning
|3/66
|4/18
|5/17
|6/37
|7/24
|bestmatch
|3/66
|4/18
|5/17
|6/37
|12/54
|Average
|71.33
|32.46
|23.57
|41.00
|22.65
|econ
|6.02
|9.10
|8.29
|5.45
|3.12
|Strike Rate
|71.0
|21.3
|17.0
|45.1
|43.5
|4W
|0
|1
|3
|0
|9
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
News related "Avesh Khan"
Hetmyer cameo takes Rajasthan home in a low scoring thriller
Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets and got back to their winning ways. Brilliant bowling from Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj marginalised Punjab Kings to 147. In reply,
Avesh Khan added to India squad for second Test
Avesh Khan, a fast bowler who hasnot yet been capped, has joined India's team for the second Test match againstSouth Africa. This comes only one day after South Africa defeated Ind
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Gaikwad, Jaiswal, Arshdeep named in India squad for Asian Games
India have announced its 19thAsian Games men's team for the September 19-October 8 competition in Hangzhou. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will startin India from October 5. So as the Asia
IPL match stopped as Hyderabad fans throw bottles at Lucknow dugout
The match between SunrisersHyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) onSaturday witnessed a scene for which no one was prepared. Hyderabad fans wereso f
Wood's five-wicket haul seals Lucknow's easy 50-run win over Delhi
Lucknow Super Giants havedefeated Delhi Capitals with ease by 50 runs in the second match of the day inLucknow on Saturday (April 1). Delhi found no answer to Wood’s pace and bounc
Hanuma Vihari bats left-handed, survives 15 overs with fractured forearm
India batter Hanuma Vihari createsa new headline by batting with one hand. He has been a hero with the bat when he’s supposedto be in the hospital. Even though he is right-handed,
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Avesh Khan ruled out of Asia Cup, Deepak Chahar replaces him
Pacer Avesh Khan has been ruled out of the rest of the Asian Cup due to a fever-related illness, a senior BCCI official confirmed the development on Tuesday. Sear Deepak Chahar, wh
India whitewash Zimbabwe with a thrilling win in last ODI
Zimbabwe have given India a toughtest in the last ODI of the three-match series on Sunday (August 21) in Harare.But in the end, they lost by 13 runs as well as the series by 3-0. A
Big blow for India as Bumrah ruled out of Asia Cup
Indian national team have been hitwith a big blow as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the upcoming AsiaCup due to a back injury. This year’s Asia Cup will be held on Augus
You can't judge a player on the account of 1 or 2 games: Avesh
Team India once again responded with a sensational win over Proteas in the fourth T20I in Rajkot. The Men in Blue won the game by a huge margin of 82 runs and levelled the series a