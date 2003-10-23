
Jacob Bethell Career, Biography & More

Jacob Bethell
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born23rd Oct, 2003
Age20 years, 9 months, 20 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches21169
Innings211514
Not Out410
Runs209339272
High Score326661
Average12.2924.2119.42
Strike Rate119.4287.5949.00
100S000
50S031
6S782
4S172845
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 21169
Innings 5115
overs 118245
Runs 96427187
wickets 1150
bestinning 1/214/36
bestmatch 1/214/36
Average 96.0028.46
econ 8.725.204.15
Strike Rate 66.032.8
4W 010
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Jacob Bethell"
thumb

16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'

16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D

thumb

16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'

The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i

thumb

David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100

thumb

Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred

Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals

thumb

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka emerges victorious in inter-Mission Cricket Tournament

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka cricket team clinched the championship trophy in the inter-Mission cricket tournament held here in Dhaka. The tournament organised by the British Hig

thumb

The Hundred 2023: Shadab Khan Retained by Birmingham Phoenix

Shadab Khan has been retained from Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred for £100,000 as the franchises announced their retention lists on Thursday (16 February). Shadab is the only Pa

thumb

Fleming to coach the Southern Brave men's team in the Hundred

One of cricket's most respected coaches, New Zealander Stephen Fleming, will join the Hundred in a move that looks like a coup for the competition.Stephen Fleming will replace Mahe

thumb

Jos Buttler Ruled out of The hundred 2022 due to injury

Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler will miss the rest of The Hundred due to a calf injury he sustained against Southern Brave last Thursday.Buttler captained the Manchester O

thumb

The Hundred: Fast bowler Chris Jordan was Ruled Out

The Hundred 2022: Fast bowler Chris Jordan was eliminated from the tournament. The fast bowler played three matches and collected as many wickets.Southern Brave's bowling attack ha

thumb

The Hundred : Birmingham Phoenix lose Adam Milne and add Ben Dwarshuis in squad

After Adam Milne was ruled out of the hundred with an Achilles injury, Birmingham Phoenix signed Ben Dwarshuis as an overseas player.Ben Dwarshuis has been included in the Birmingh

thumb

The Hundred: Marcus Stoinis is criticized Mohammad Hasnain on his bowling action

Australia batsman Marcus Stoinis was furious after being dismissed by Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain during an August 14 The Hundred match.Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoin

thumb

The Hundred 2022: Tymal Mills is ruled out the rest of the tournament due to injury

Tymal Mills will miss the rest of the hundred through injury but remains hopeful he can make his way into England's T20 World Cup squad.The England left-arm missed Southern Brave's

