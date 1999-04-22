Finn Allen Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|22nd Apr, 1999
|Age
|25 years, 3 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|28
|98
|50
|17
|Innings
|21
|28
|93
|46
|29
|Not Out
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Runs
|582
|616
|2490
|1372
|529
|High Score
|96
|101
|101
|128
|66
|Average
|27.71
|22.00
|27.66
|29.82
|19.59
|Strike Rate
|93.26
|160.41
|168.35
|105.61
|50.52
|100S
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|50S
|5
|2
|16
|9
|3
|6S
|14
|36
|129
|50
|3
|4S
|78
|62
|252
|157
|78
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|28
|98
|50
|17
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1
|overs
|0
|0
|1
|27
|3
|Runs
|0
|0
|8
|157
|15
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|bestinning
|1/32
|1/15
|bestmatch
|1/32
|1/15
|Average
|157.00
|15.00
|econ
|8.00
|5.81
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|162.0
|18.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
