Finn Allen Career, Records, Biography & More

Finn Allen
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born22nd Apr, 1999
Age25 years, 3 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2228985017
Innings2128934629
Not Out00302
Runs58261624901372529
High Score9610110112866
Average27.7122.0027.6629.8219.59
Strike Rate93.26160.41168.35105.6150.52
100S01110
50S521693
6S1436129503
4S786225215778
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2228985017
Innings 00171
overs 001273
Runs 00815715
wickets 00011
bestinning 1/321/15
bestmatch 1/321/15
Average 157.0015.00
econ 8.005.815.00
Strike Rate 162.018.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Finn Allen"
thumb

PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is

With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco

thumb

Mohammad Hafeez Expresses Concern Over Pakistan's T20I Squad Selection " R.I.P "

Former Pakistan captain and ex-Director of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez has voiced his concerns following the announcement of the 17-man squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series ag

thumb

Colin Munro under the radar of New Zealand to be added to the squad for the upcoming T20 world cup

Colin Munro is under the consideration to be in the squad of New Zealand for the upcoming T20 world cup which commences from 1st June in the USA and West Indies. Colin MunroColin M

thumb

Former Kiwi all rounder Corey Anderson makes it to the USA squad for upcoming 5 match T20I series against Canada

USA Cricket have announced their 15 man squad for the upcoming 5 match T20I series against Canada. The shocking name is Kiwi star all rounder Corey Anderson, who got his maiden cal

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Gary Stead to stay as New Zealand head coach for two more years

On Tuesday (July 11), the NewZealand cricket board announced that Gary Stead will remain the national team'shead coach until the middle of 2025.In November of this year, afterthe O

thumb

Brook's sublime ton leads England on top against the Kiwis

On a green top wicket at Basin Reserve skipper Tim Southee won the toss and didn't think twice to bowl first to exploit the pitch. Matt Henry started to wreak havoc to the England'

thumb

Greg Barclay re-elected as ICC chairman

Greg Barclay has beenoverwhelmingly re-elected to a second two-year term as the Independent Chair ofthe International Cricket Council (ICC).After Dr Tavengwa Mukuhlani, thechairman

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

New Zealand name full-strength squad for West Indies tour

Bangladesh team visited WestIndies just a few days ago. India are now on a Caribbean tour. New Zealand willalso go to the country a few days later. And for this, New Zealand Cricke

thumb

Michael Vaughan slams Lord's cricket ground for high price of tickets

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has launched a scathing attack on the Lord's cricket ground for high price of tickets. The ticket prices are so high that plenty of tickets w

thumb

New Zealand seal their spot in Semi and India's exit

New Zealand has reached the Semifinal of ICC World Twenty/20 2021. There qualification has also ensured the exit of hosts Team India from the Seventh edition of the ICC event.New Z

