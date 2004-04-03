Disha Biswas Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|3rd Apr, 2004
|Age
|20 years, 6 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
News related "Disha Biswas"
Inspired Bangladesh defeat Scotland to register their maiden victory at ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 10 years
Bangladesh Women's beat Scotland Women's by 16 runs to kick off the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. This is the first victory for the tigresses in a decade while playing i
Fahima, Shamima star as Bangladesh Women's 'A' beat Sri Lanka Women's 'A'
Bangladesh 'A' Women's have beaten Sri Lanka 'A' by 7 wickets on Thursday (September 12). Fahima Khatun's three wicket-haul folded Sri Lanka 'A' for a paltry 112 runs. In reply, wi
Mandhana hammers 55* after Renuka's riot as India blow away Bangladesh in the semi-final
India Women thumped Bangladesh women by 10 wickets in the first semi-final of Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Friday (26th July) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. R
Bangladesh announce squad for upcoming Women's Asia Cup
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2024 in Sri Lanka, commences from 19th July. Bangladesh Women will face Sri Lanka in their
Jahanara Alam interested to coach after retirement
Former Bangladesh captain Jahanara Alam has expressed her intention to pursue a coaching career after retirement. On Friday, she attended a Level A coaching workshop in Mirpur, led
Harmanpreet urges to maintain the same calmness
Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her desire to maintain the "calmness" demonstrated by the Indian players in Sylhet during their 5-0 series sweep against Bangladesh when the team returns
We need to work on our approach and intent in batting: Joty
Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty spoke after yet another defeat against India Women's team. Bangladesh lost the match by 21 runs in pursuit of the 156/5 posted by
Bangladesh have no answer as India women complete the whitewash job
India Women's team have beaten Bangladesh Women's team by 21 runs and claimed the series by 5-0 on Thursday (9th May) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Collective performanc
We really wanted to have this series: Harmanpreet
India women's team captain and the player of the match Harmanpreet Kaur spoke after yet another victory against Bangladesh.India won the match by 56 runs as they restricted The Tig
We have played way too many dots as a batting unit: Joty
Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty spoke after yet another defeat against India. Bangladesh lost the match by 56 runs as they were restricted to 68/7 in their 14 ov
Bangladesh Women receive thumping defeat as India go 4-0 up in the series
India Women's have beaten Bangladesh Women's by 56 runs in DLS method on Monday (6th May) to go 4-0 ahead in the series. Brilliant cameo from Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and th
"We are having a tough time now"-Nigar Sultana after losing the T20I series to India Women
India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets on 2nd May (Thursday) in Sylhet to win the series with 2 games to spare. Brilliant bowling from India marginalised Bangladesh to 117-