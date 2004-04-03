
Disha Biswas Career, Biography & More

Disha Biswas
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born3rd Apr, 2004
Age20 years, 6 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Overview
Matches
Innings
Not Out
Runs
High Score
Average
Strike Rate
100S
50S
6S
4S
Overview
Matches
Innings
overs
Runs
wickets
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W
5W
10w
News related "Disha Biswas"
thumb

Inspired Bangladesh defeat Scotland to register their maiden victory at ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 10 years

Bangladesh Women's beat Scotland Women's by 16 runs to kick off the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. This is the first victory for the tigresses in a decade while playing i

thumb

Fahima, Shamima star as Bangladesh Women's 'A' beat Sri Lanka Women's 'A'

Bangladesh 'A' Women's have beaten Sri Lanka 'A' by 7 wickets on Thursday (September 12). Fahima Khatun's three wicket-haul folded Sri Lanka 'A' for a paltry 112 runs. In reply, wi

thumb

Mandhana hammers 55* after Renuka's riot as India blow away Bangladesh in the semi-final

India Women thumped Bangladesh women by 10 wickets in the first semi-final of Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Friday (26th July) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. R

thumb

Bangladesh announce squad for upcoming Women's Asia Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2024 in Sri Lanka, commences from 19th July. Bangladesh Women will face Sri Lanka in their

thumb

Jahanara Alam interested to coach after retirement

Former Bangladesh captain Jahanara Alam has expressed her intention to pursue a coaching career after retirement. On Friday, she attended a Level A coaching workshop in Mirpur, led

thumb

Harmanpreet urges to maintain the same calmness

Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her desire to maintain the "calmness" demonstrated by the Indian players in Sylhet during their 5-0 series sweep against Bangladesh when the team returns

thumb

We need to work on our approach and intent in batting: Joty

Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty spoke after yet another defeat against India Women's team. Bangladesh lost the match by 21 runs in pursuit of the 156/5 posted by

thumb

Bangladesh have no answer as India women complete the whitewash job

India Women's team have beaten Bangladesh Women's team by 21 runs and claimed the series by 5-0 on Thursday (9th May) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Collective performanc

thumb

We really wanted to have this series: Harmanpreet

India women's team captain and the player of the match Harmanpreet Kaur spoke after yet another victory against Bangladesh.India won the match by 56 runs as they restricted The Tig

thumb

We have played way too many dots as a batting unit: Joty

Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty spoke after yet another defeat against India. Bangladesh lost the match by 56 runs as they were restricted to 68/7 in their 14 ov

thumb

Bangladesh Women receive thumping defeat as India go 4-0 up in the series

India Women's have beaten Bangladesh Women's by 56 runs in DLS method on Monday (6th May) to go 4-0 ahead in the series. Brilliant cameo from Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and th

thumb

"We are having a tough time now"-Nigar Sultana after losing the T20I series to India Women

India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets on 2nd May (Thursday) in Sylhet to win the series with 2 games to spare. Brilliant bowling from India marginalised Bangladesh to 117-

