Chris Woakes Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|2nd Mar, 1989
|Age
|35 years, 5 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|48
|114
|29
|147
|195
|167
|Innings
|79
|80
|14
|87
|132
|249
|Not Out
|15
|23
|7
|44
|39
|53
|Runs
|1754
|1393
|140
|961
|2131
|6422
|High Score
|137
|95
|37
|57
|95
|152
|Average
|27.40
|24.43
|20.00
|22.34
|22.91
|32.76
|Strike Rate
|53.05
|89.58
|140.00
|134.97
|90.02
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|50S
|6
|5
|0
|2
|6
|25
|6S
|7
|19
|7
|34
|32
|0
|4S
|225
|103
|9
|77
|160
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|48
|114
|29
|147
|195
|167
|Innings
|91
|108
|29
|144
|187
|297
|overs
|1428.1
|886.1
|90.3
|481.1
|1430.5
|4751.5
|Runs
|4341
|4837
|720
|3956
|7813
|14554
|wickets
|149
|160
|27
|158
|238
|573
|bestinning
|6/17
|6/45
|3/4
|4/21
|6/45
|9/36
|bestmatch
|11/102
|6/45
|3/4
|4/21
|6/45
|11/97
|Average
|29.13
|30.23
|26.66
|25.03
|32.82
|25.39
|econ
|3.03
|5.45
|7.95
|8.22
|5.46
|3.06
|Strike Rate
|57.5
|33.2
|20.1
|18.2
|36.0
|49.7
|4W
|4
|10
|0
|1
|12
|22
|5W
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|22
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
