Muhammad Jawadullah Career, Biography & More

Mohammed Faraazuddin
NationalityUnited Arab Emirates
RoleBatsman
Born30th Jun, 2001
Age23 years, 1 month12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches443
Innings333
Not Out110
Runs242444
High Score212135
Average12.0012.0014.66
Strike Rate100.00100.0041.90
100S000
50S000
6S000
4S113
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches 443
Innings 443
overs 111118
Runs 909098
wickets 226
bestinning 1/151/155/36
bestmatch 1/151/155/36
Average 45.0045.0016.33
econ 8.188.185.44
Strike Rate 33.033.018.0
4W 000
5W 001
10w 000
