Robin Singh
News related "Robin Singh Mahli"
Robin Singh resign as UAE coach, Mudassar Nazar appointed interim coach
The ECB later said Singh's time was up and Nazar, the former Pakistani all-rounder, would take the reins for the tournament in Namibia. The board will begin the recruitment process
Shane Bond named as head coach of MI Emirates
Former New Zealand pacer ShaneBond has been appointed as the head coach of the International League T20(ILT20) tournament team MI Emirates. The first season of the tournament will
Former India cricketer named as UAE's director of cricket
United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cricket Board has sacked head coach Dougie Brown. They have appointed former India all-rounder Robin Singh as the director of cricket.Brown, who played f