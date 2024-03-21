Jake Ball Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|14th Mar, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 4 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|18
|2
|119
|96
|71
|Innings
|8
|6
|0
|21
|38
|108
|Not Out
|0
|2
|0
|14
|15
|25
|Runs
|67
|38
|0
|55
|198
|1060
|High Score
|31
|28
|0
|18
|28
|49
|Average
|8.37
|9.50
|7.85
|8.60
|12.77
|Strike Rate
|53.60
|77.55
|80.88
|99.00
|71.86
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|26
|4S
|8
|6
|0
|2
|22
|149
