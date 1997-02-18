Mason Crane Career, Records, Biography & More


Mason Crane
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born18th Feb, 1997
Age27 years, 5 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches12884753
Innings20222270
Not Out00181420
Runs6086168576
High Score40123129
Average3.0021.5021.0011.52
Strike Rate54.5481.9075.0032.74
100S00000
50S00000
6S00032
4S0021364
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 12884753
Innings 12864685
overs 488287.1386.41400
Runs 19362229923035373
wickets 119579125
bestinning 1/1931/384/244/305/35
bestmatch 1/1931/384/244/306/69
Average 193.0062.0024.2029.1542.98
econ 4.027.758.005.953.83
Strike Rate 288.048.018.129.367.2
4W 00142
5W 00003
10w 00000
News related "Mason Crane"
thumb

Josh Tongue refocused on the near future with Nottinghamshire

Josh Tongue reflects on hiseventful summer last year, acknowledging the rapidity of his ascent and thechallenges he faced with injuries. These experiences have instilled in theEngl

thumb

James Anderson might not play for Lancashire before June

James Anderson is trying to limithis workload before England's Tests against Sri Lanka and the West Indies inthe second half of the summer, therefore he is unlikely to play for Lan

thumb

Jofra Archer in contention for T20 World Cup

England pacer Jofra Archer mayparticipate in the T20 World Cup this year, but he will not play test cricketagain until 2025, per England managing director Rob Key.Archer's 2023 cam

thumb

Andrew Flintoff joins England’s backroom staff for T20 World Cup 2024

Andrew Flintoff has been added toEngland's coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Just before the WorldCup, Flintoff will be in the English coaching staff in the T20 series

thumb

16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'

16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D

thumb

Roy reveals reason behind his omission from IPL

February 2019. India - Pakistanborder conflict is a hot topic.​ ​ BCCI Committee of Administrators chief VinodRai suggested that cricketers who play PSL should not be allowed to pl

thumb

Do you get any runs outside India: Anderson reveals message during Gill spat

41-year-old England pacer JamesAnderson revealed what happened to India's batter Shubman Gill at the crease inthe Dharamsala Test.The match was made more fun bythe fight between th

thumb

Ravichandran Ashwin takes a dig at Ben Stokes

Australia won the second Testagainst New Zealand. They won by 3 wickets thanks to a great innings byMitchell Marsh and Alex Carey. India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, whopulled

thumb

16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'

The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i

thumb

David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100

thumb

I guess English fans will be thankful Kohli is not playing: Anderson

English fast bowler JamesAnderson was upset that Virat Kohli wasn't in the current Test series againstIndia. He also said that Kohli was very talented and thanked the Indian team's

thumb

Eoin Morgan becomes new PCA president

England's World Cup-winningcaptain Eoin Morgan has now been appointed as the president of the ProfessionalCricketers' Association (PCA). Morgan will replace current president Charl

Latest News

app-banner

