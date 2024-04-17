
  Jos Buttler Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Jos Buttler Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Jos Buttler
NationalityEngland
Role
Born8th Sep, 1990
Age33 years, 11 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches57169109385240122
Innings100138100358202199
Not Out92621564616
Runs2907464727661031169895888
High Score152162101124162152
Average31.9441.4935.0134.1444.8032.17
Strike Rate54.18117.97144.66144.65118.9057.20
100S21116137
50S182420734133
6S3315811744322572
4S340374244915615732
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 57169109385240122
Innings 000001
overs 000002
Runs 0000011
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 5.50
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Jos Buttler"
thumb

We should celebrate Buttler just like we celebrate our players like Kohli, Dhoni: Harbhajan

Former India spinner HarbhajanSingh praised Jos Buttler for striking a match-winning century in the RajasthanRoyals' (RR) IPL 2024 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. On Tuesd

thumb

Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakhs due to maintaining slow over rate

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined INR 12 lakhs due to a slow over rate in the recent match against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on 16th April. Shrey

thumb

Records galore in Kolkata - Rajasthan match

Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets in a thriller of a chase. Jos Buttler from RR and Sunil Narine from KKR scored magnificent tons. This was another night whe

thumb

Anytime the negative thoughts come, I think the complete opposite and dare to dream:Buttler

Rajasthan Royals opener and yesterday's hero Jos Buttler spoke after the match. His century gave Rajasthan a record breaking victory.Buttler said, "At times, I felt like I was stru

thumb

Buttler's miraculous hundred eclipses Narine's all round brilliance

Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets in a thrilling night at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday (16th April). Jos Buttler's miraculous hundred engulfed Sunil Narine's

thumb

Jos is the best white-ball opener in the world: Sangakkara

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royalsgot a big recognition from Lankan great and Rajasthan Royals Director ofCricket Kumar Sangakkara. In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on

thumb

Philip Salt's swashbuckling hundred steers England to series levelling win on a record-breaking day

England crashed West Indies by 75 runs on Wednesday (20th December). England posted a thumping 267 runs in the first innings, which is the second highest in the history of T20I Cri

thumb

Phil Salt's maiden T20I hundred steers England to chase down 223

England crashed West Indies by 7 wickets on Sunday (17th December) in Grenada. Philip Salt's magnificent 109 off only 56 deliveries helped England chase down a massive 223 to comeb

thumb

Curran, Buttler star in England's series levelling win over West Indies

England crashed West Indies by 6 wickets and levelled the series by 1-1. Sam Curran and Livingstone's brilliant 3 fers helped them bundle West Indies out for 202 runs. Which Engl

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

England name newly looked ODI squad for West Indies tour

England’s ODI World Cup campaigndidn’t go very well. The English finished the World Cup journey from 7th placeafter winning only 3 matches out of 9 matches. This time they have mad

thumb

Jos Buttler wants to lead England in the West Indies tour

Jos Buttler wants to remain England's white-ball captain despite their dismal performance at the Cricket World Cup - and hopes to lead his country on the tour of the West Indies in

Latest News

