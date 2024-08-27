
Heather Knight Career, Biography & More

Heather Knight
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born26th Dec, 1990
Age33 years, 9 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20I
Matches11134104
Innings1912892
Not Out22620
Runs77137651673
High Score168106108
Average45.3536.9123.23
Strike Rate48.4273.12117.98
100S221
50S4264
6S22028
4S89361174
OverviewTESTODIT20I
Matches 11134104
Innings 95939
overs 68.5320.390.3
Runs 1661395526
wickets 75621
bestinning 2/75/263/9
bestmatch 3/485/263/9
Average 23.7124.9125.04
econ 2.414.355.81
Strike Rate 59.034.325.8
4W 010
5W 010
10w 000
News related "Heather Knight"
thumb

England announce star-studded squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

The ECB (England Cricket Board) has announced squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, starting from October 3 in the UAE. Heather Knight will lead this English side.

thumb

Jhulan Goswami advocates for prioritizing franchise leagues in women's cricket

Former Indian fast bowler JhulanGoswami has expressed a strong belief that the future of women's cricket liesin franchise leagues, urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) to

thumb

Coach Jon Lewis reveals how England Women's Team utilise AI technology to select starting XI

Is AI going to endanger our jobsor the way we live our lives? Even if the answer is still up for debate,artificial intelligence is already assisting the cricket team in winningmatc

thumb

ECB announce central contracts for England Women for 2023-24 cycle

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently updated its central contract list for the 2023-24 season, adding two promising talents to the squad.The England and Wales Cricket

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Alex Gidman appointed England women's assistant coach

Alex Gidman has been appointed England Women's assistant coach after leaving his position as batting coach at Kent.Kent Cricket can confirm that Alex Gidman has left his post as me

thumb

Franchise cricket is not all about money: Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu, one of themost well-known women's all-rounders in Sri Lanka, believes that playingfranchise cricket is not just about the money but also about gaining newexper

thumb

Sydney Thunder announce Heather Knight as captain for WBBL

Heather Knight, the currentcaptain of England, will take over as captain of the Sydney Thunder for theWomen's Big Bash League this year. Her predecessor, Rachael Haynes, hasretired

thumb

England spinner Alexandra Hartley announces retirement from professional cricket

Alex Hartley, the left-arm spinner who won the ODI World Cup with England in 2017, has announced she will be retiring from professional cricket at the end of the current edition of

thumb

England announce squad for T20I Women's Ashes

The England women have named their Vitality IT20 Women's Ashes squad for the upcoming games against Australia.England have named a 16-man squad for the three-game T20I series, whic

thumb

ECB appoints Jon Lewis as England women's head coach

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced former ECB Elite Pace Bowling coach Jon Lewis as the new head coach of the women's national cricket team.Lewis has bee

thumb

ECB announces a huge amount of money for development of women's cricket

The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has focused on the development of women's cricket. They haveannounced a huge amount of financial support considering various issuesincludin

