Heather Knight Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|26th Dec, 1990
|Age
|33 years, 9 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|11
|134
|104
|Innings
|19
|128
|92
|Not Out
|2
|26
|20
|Runs
|771
|3765
|1673
|High Score
|168
|106
|108
|Average
|45.35
|36.91
|23.23
|Strike Rate
|48.42
|73.12
|117.98
|100S
|2
|2
|1
|50S
|4
|26
|4
|6S
|2
|20
|28
|4S
|89
|361
|174
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|11
|134
|104
|Innings
|9
|59
|39
|overs
|68.5
|320.3
|90.3
|Runs
|166
|1395
|526
|wickets
|7
|56
|21
|bestinning
|2/7
|5/26
|3/9
|bestmatch
|3/48
|5/26
|3/9
|Average
|23.71
|24.91
|25.04
|econ
|2.41
|4.35
|5.81
|Strike Rate
|59.0
|34.3
|25.8
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Heather Knight"
England announce star-studded squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
The ECB (England Cricket Board) has announced squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, starting from October 3 in the UAE. Heather Knight will lead this English side.
Jhulan Goswami advocates for prioritizing franchise leagues in women's cricket
Former Indian fast bowler JhulanGoswami has expressed a strong belief that the future of women's cricket liesin franchise leagues, urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) to
Coach Jon Lewis reveals how England Women's Team utilise AI technology to select starting XI
Is AI going to endanger our jobsor the way we live our lives? Even if the answer is still up for debate,artificial intelligence is already assisting the cricket team in winningmatc
ECB announce central contracts for England Women for 2023-24 cycle
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently updated its central contract list for the 2023-24 season, adding two promising talents to the squad.The England and Wales Cricket
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Alex Gidman appointed England women's assistant coach
Alex Gidman has been appointed England Women's assistant coach after leaving his position as batting coach at Kent.Kent Cricket can confirm that Alex Gidman has left his post as me
Franchise cricket is not all about money: Chamari Athapaththu
Chamari Athapaththu, one of themost well-known women's all-rounders in Sri Lanka, believes that playingfranchise cricket is not just about the money but also about gaining newexper
Sydney Thunder announce Heather Knight as captain for WBBL
Heather Knight, the currentcaptain of England, will take over as captain of the Sydney Thunder for theWomen's Big Bash League this year. Her predecessor, Rachael Haynes, hasretired
England spinner Alexandra Hartley announces retirement from professional cricket
Alex Hartley, the left-arm spinner who won the ODI World Cup with England in 2017, has announced she will be retiring from professional cricket at the end of the current edition of
England announce squad for T20I Women's Ashes
The England women have named their Vitality IT20 Women's Ashes squad for the upcoming games against Australia.England have named a 16-man squad for the three-game T20I series, whic
ECB appoints Jon Lewis as England women's head coach
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced former ECB Elite Pace Bowling coach Jon Lewis as the new head coach of the women's national cricket team.Lewis has bee
ECB announces a huge amount of money for development of women's cricket
The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has focused on the development of women's cricket. They haveannounced a huge amount of financial support considering various issuesincludin