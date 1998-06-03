
  Sam Curran Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Sam Curran
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born3rd Jun, 1998
Age26 years, 2 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2423411997580
Innings38162416051122
Not Out53830814
Runs81531818026249633250
High Score7895247295126
Average24.6924.4611.2520.1822.3930.09
Strike Rate64.1296.36116.88133.9490.5063.15
100S000001
50S31014223
6S211791272555
4S9620919680435
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2423411997580
Innings 42234119272134
overs 515.1161.2133.4626.3544.41866.2
Runs 16699461026539830696222
wickets 47264319194206
bestinning 4/585/485/105/105/487/58
bestmatch 5/925/485/105/105/4810/101
Average 35.5136.3823.8628.2632.6430.20
econ 3.235.867.678.615.633.33
Strike Rate 65.737.218.619.634.754.3
4W 210427
5W 011317
10w 000001
News related "Sam Curran"
thumb

Cricket has turned to baseball isn't it: Curran

Sam Curran, the stand in Punjab Kings captain spoke after an amazing victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.Curran said, "Very pleasing. Most importantly the win, cricket has turned

thumb

Du Plessis and Sam Curran fined for slow over rate and breaching code of conduct respectively

Royal Challengers Bangaluru captain Faf Du Plessis was fined for maintaining slow over rate. While Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran was penalised 50 per cent of his match

thumb

"I would not even pick him in my team"- Virender Shewag slams Sam Curran

English star all rounder Sam Curran had another disaster day in IPL as his side PBKS were crashed by Gujrat Titans by 3 wickets on Sunday (21st April) in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Aft

thumb

Anything above 160-165 would have been tough: Curran

Punjab kings captain Sam Curran spoke after the defeat against Gujarat Titans. Gujarat Titans chased down 142 with 3 wickets and 5 deliveries to spare.Curran said,"Yeah. The effort

thumb

Heart-breaking for the guys to take it close and lose: Curran

Sam Curran, the stand in captain for Punjab Kings spoke after a close defeat against Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings are in 7th place after 2 wins in 7 games with a net run rate of -0

thumb

Shikhar Dhawan's Heartfelt Message to Son Zoravar During IPL 2024 "You’re Always with Me, My Boy"

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan is still healing from a niggle he had during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April

thumb

Any time you get to 150, you are in the game: Curran

Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran spoke after a close defeat against table toppers Rajasthan Royals. Punjab posted a total of 147/8 in their quota of 20 overs. The Royals chased with

thumb

Curran hits fifty, Livingstone's cracking finish takes PBKS over the line In the last over

Punjab Kings have beaten Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets. Brilliant bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Hershel Patel. And a match turning 67 from Sam Curran and flying finishing from Liam

thumb

Brandon King, Rovman Powell architects of West Indies 2-0 lead

West Indies have defeated England by 10 runs on Friday (15th December) to lead the series by 2-0. Brandon King's scintillating 82* off 52 and Rovman Powell's firing 50 off 28 balls

thumb

Curran, Buttler star in England's series levelling win over West Indies

England crashed West Indies by 6 wickets and levelled the series by 1-1. Sam Curran and Livingstone's brilliant 3 fers helped them bundle West Indies out for 202 runs. Which Engl

thumb

Sam Curran bats with wearing sunglasses in 1st ODI against West Indies

During England's first ODI against the West Indies, England all-rounder Sam Curran was spotted batting wearing sunglasses, a rare sight in cricket.Sam Curran was in the headlines f

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

Latest News

app-banner

