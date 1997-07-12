Dan Lawrence Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|12th Jul, 1997
|Age
|27 years, 1 month
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|11
|107
|28
|116
|Innings
|21
|94
|25
|185
|Not Out
|2
|9
|0
|16
|Runs
|551
|2364
|670
|6216
|High Score
|91
|93
|115
|161
|Average
|29.00
|27.81
|26.80
|36.78
|Strike Rate
|53.86
|143.53
|89.09
|53.65
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|15
|50S
|4
|17
|4
|28
|6S
|6
|86
|12
|50
|4S
|61
|215
|45
|761
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|11
|107
|28
|116
|Innings
|7
|45
|15
|52
|overs
|35
|99
|95.3
|243.4
|Runs
|97
|787
|597
|857
|wickets
|3
|35
|11
|20
|bestinning
|1/0
|4/20
|3/35
|3/98
|bestmatch
|1/7
|4/20
|3/35
|3/98
|Average
|32.33
|22.48
|54.27
|42.85
|econ
|2.77
|7.94
|6.25
|3.51
|Strike Rate
|70.0
|16.9
|52.0
|73.1
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Dan Lawrence"
16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'
16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D
16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'
The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i
David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred
David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100
Dan Lawrence replaces Harry Brook in England squad for India series
England's middle-order batter HarryBrook pulled himself out of the India tour at the last minute due to urgentpersonal reasons. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) called Dan Law
Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred
Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals
The Hundred 2023: Shadab Khan Retained by Birmingham Phoenix
Shadab Khan has been retained from Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred for £100,000 as the franchises announced their retention lists on Thursday (16 February). Shadab is the only Pa
Fleming to coach the Southern Brave men's team in the Hundred
One of cricket's most respected coaches, New Zealander Stephen Fleming, will join the Hundred in a move that looks like a coup for the competition.Stephen Fleming will replace Mahe
Mohammad Taimur guides Delhi Bulls to 31-run win through a deadly four wicket spell
A deadly spell of four wicketsfor eight runs from Mohammad Taimur bowled Delhi Bulls to a 31 runs win overChennai Braves in the 26th match on the tenth day of the Abu Dhabi T10 att
Lawrence and Brathwaite’s brave hitting takes Chennai Braves past Deccan Gladiators
Dan Lawrence and CarlosBrathwaite led The Chennai Braves brave march past Deccan Gladiator in the 18thmatch on the seventh day of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed CricketSt
Jos Buttler Ruled out of The hundred 2022 due to injury
Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler will miss the rest of The Hundred due to a calf injury he sustained against Southern Brave last Thursday.Buttler captained the Manchester O
The Hundred: Fast bowler Chris Jordan was Ruled Out
The Hundred 2022: Fast bowler Chris Jordan was eliminated from the tournament. The fast bowler played three matches and collected as many wickets.Southern Brave's bowling attack ha
The Hundred : Birmingham Phoenix lose Adam Milne and add Ben Dwarshuis in squad
After Adam Milne was ruled out of the hundred with an Achilles injury, Birmingham Phoenix signed Ben Dwarshuis as an overseas player.Ben Dwarshuis has been included in the Birmingh