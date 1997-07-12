
  Dan Lawrence Career, Records, Biography & More

Dan Lawrence Career, Records, Biography & More

Dan Lawrence
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born12th Jul, 1997
Age27 years, 1 month
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches1110728116
Innings219425185
Not Out29016
Runs55123646706216
High Score9193115161
Average29.0027.8126.8036.78
Strike Rate53.86143.5389.0953.65
100S00115
50S417428
6S6861250
4S6121545761
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 1110728116
Innings 7451552
overs 359995.3243.4
Runs 97787597857
wickets 3351120
bestinning 1/04/203/353/98
bestmatch 1/74/203/353/98
Average 32.3322.4854.2742.85
econ 2.777.946.253.51
Strike Rate 70.016.952.073.1
4W 0100
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Dan Lawrence"
thumb

16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'

16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D

thumb

16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'

The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i

thumb

David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100

thumb

Dan Lawrence replaces Harry Brook in England squad for India series

England's middle-order batter HarryBrook pulled himself out of the India tour at the last minute due to urgentpersonal reasons. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) called Dan Law

thumb

Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred

Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals

thumb

The Hundred 2023: Shadab Khan Retained by Birmingham Phoenix

Shadab Khan has been retained from Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred for £100,000 as the franchises announced their retention lists on Thursday (16 February). Shadab is the only Pa

thumb

Fleming to coach the Southern Brave men's team in the Hundred

One of cricket's most respected coaches, New Zealander Stephen Fleming, will join the Hundred in a move that looks like a coup for the competition.Stephen Fleming will replace Mahe

thumb

Mohammad Taimur guides Delhi Bulls to 31-run win through a deadly four wicket spell

A deadly spell of four wicketsfor eight runs from Mohammad Taimur bowled Delhi Bulls to a 31 runs win overChennai Braves in the 26th match on the tenth day of the Abu Dhabi T10 att

thumb

Lawrence and Brathwaite’s brave hitting takes Chennai Braves past Deccan Gladiators

Dan Lawrence and CarlosBrathwaite led The Chennai Braves brave march past Deccan Gladiator in the 18thmatch on the seventh day of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed CricketSt

thumb

Jos Buttler Ruled out of The hundred 2022 due to injury

Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler will miss the rest of The Hundred due to a calf injury he sustained against Southern Brave last Thursday.Buttler captained the Manchester O

thumb

The Hundred: Fast bowler Chris Jordan was Ruled Out

The Hundred 2022: Fast bowler Chris Jordan was eliminated from the tournament. The fast bowler played three matches and collected as many wickets.Southern Brave's bowling attack ha

thumb

The Hundred : Birmingham Phoenix lose Adam Milne and add Ben Dwarshuis in squad

After Adam Milne was ruled out of the hundred with an Achilles injury, Birmingham Phoenix signed Ben Dwarshuis as an overseas player.Ben Dwarshuis has been included in the Birmingh

Latest News

app-banner

