Tony de Zorzi Career, Biography & More

Tony de Zorzi
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleAll Rounder
Born28th Aug, 1997
Age26 years, 15 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches22537858
Innings42537094
Not Out00638
Runs1144897224553122
High Score8527106137304
Average28.5024.0020.6836.6436.30
Strike Rate48.71100.00115.3081.6953.79
100S00147
50S1011513
6S00202016
4S15796249410
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 22537858
Innings 00134
overs 0014.47
Runs 00102730
wickets 00010
bestinning 1/5
bestmatch 1/5
Average 27.00
econ 10.005.784.28
Strike Rate 28.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Tony de Zorzi"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

"It will be unfair to throw him into international cricket" - Temba Bavuma makes shocking statement on Dewald Brevis

In the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, the youngster from South Africa named Dewald Brevis has roped a lot of fans with his fearless approach with the bat. The Rohit Sha

thumb

The Jonty Rhodes Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Jonathan Neil "Jonty" Rhodes (born 27 July 1969) is a professional cricket commentator from South Africa and a former Test and One-Day International cricketer. Considered one of th

thumb

The Shaun Pollock Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Shaun Maclean Pollock OIS (born 16 July 1973) is a South African cricket commentator and former cricketer who has captained all formats of the game. He is widely regarded as one of

thumb

The Jacques Kallis Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Jacques Henry Kallis (born October 16, 1975) is a South African cricket coach and former cricketer. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time and South Af

thumb

The Lance Klusener Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Former cricketer Lance Klusener is a brilliant player from South Africa. He is also called L Klusener. As Lance Klusener in cricket, he is a former Batsman of Country and his batti

thumb

The Graeme Smith Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Graeme Craig Smith (born 1 February 1981) is a South African cricket commentator and former cricketer who played in all formats for South Africa. In 2003 he was named captain of th

thumb

The David Wiese Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

David Wiese (born 18 May 1985) is a South African-born Namibian cricketer who currently plays for Namibia in international cricket. Wiese became eligible to play international cric

thumb

The Khaya Zondo Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Khaya Zondo (born March 7, 1990) is a South African cricketer. He was included in KZN Domestic's squad for the 2015 Africa T20 Cup. In February 2018 he made his international debut

thumb

The zubayr hamza Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mohammad Zubayr Hamza (born June 19, 1995) is a South African cricketer. He made his Test debut for the South Africa cricket team in January 2019, becoming South Africa's 100th Tes

thumb

The Wiaan Mulder Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Pieter Willem Adriaan Mulder (born February 19, 1998), known as Wiaan Mulder, is a South African professional cricketer. He made his One Day International (ODI) debut for the South

