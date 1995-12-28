
Conor Olphert Career, Biography & More

Conor Olphert
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born28th Dec, 1995
Age28 years, 7 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches286
Innings012
Not Out001
Runs0810
High Score087
Average8.0010.00
Strike Rate61.5358.82
100S000
50S000
6S000
4S011
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches 286
Innings 286
overs 52844.3
Runs 65233241
wickets 0119
bestinning 3/273/83
bestmatch 3/273/83
Average 21.1826.77
econ 13.008.325.41
Strike Rate 15.229.6
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Conor Olphert"
thumb

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka emerges victorious in inter-Mission Cricket Tournament

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka cricket team clinched the championship trophy in the inter-Mission cricket tournament held here in Dhaka. The tournament organised by the British Hig

thumb

Irfan Pathan predicts Hooda will serve India for next six-seven years

India all-rounder Deepak Hoodahas been in great form since his debut for India national team this year. FormerIndian all-rounder Irfan Pathan says that hard work pays off for Hooda

thumb

Heartbreak for Ireland as India win a last ball thriller

India won the second match of the two match T20I series by a whisker to take the series 2-0. India barely managed to keep Ireland at bay, as they won against the hosts by 4 runs.In

thumb

India make lightwork of Ireland's challenge as Hooda and Bhuvneshwar, Chahal shine

India go 1-0 against Ireland in a three match T20I series, as they beat the hosts by 7 wickets in a shortened game. Deepak Hooda and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were the star of the show for

thumb

'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement

Mickey Arthur has responded to the allegations made against him by Umar Akmal. Mickey Arthur has urged Umar Akmal to take a look back at his own behavior before claiming the former

thumb

Mickey Arthur's "unprofessional" behavior is accused by Umar Akmal for destroying his career

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me at the time, but the team management at the time didn't say anything and they're still silent today." Mickey Arthur, on the other hand, l

thumb

Babar Azam will become a legend in white ball cricket, says Ian Bishop

West Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam, claiming he will be the greatest white-ball cricketer of all time, particularly in the

thumb

Babar Azam wants to win the next two World Cups for Pakistan

No doubt enjoying my form but with this form my number one goal is to win the two World Cups for Pakistan in the next year and a half and when that happens I will feel like my runs

thumb

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 3rd T20I of Afghanistan Tour of Zimbabwe will be held between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe on 14 June 2022 at Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.The third and final T20I of the t

thumb

Sunil Gavaskar give a Compliment, Umran Malik is the second Indian player I'm looking to see after Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar praised Indian fast bowling sensation Umran Malik and said the last time he was so excited to see an Indian player like Malik was for Sachin Te

thumb

SL vs AUS: Australian Pacer Kane Richardson gets ruled out from the ODI series sue to injury

The Australia national cricket team has suffered a major blow when star pacemaker Kane Richardson was injured and ruled out of the entire five-game One Day International (ODI) seri

thumb

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Trailing 2-0 in the series, India will need to show their temper when they face South Africa in the third T20I to keep the series alive. The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatn

Latest News

