
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Mohammad Saleem Career, Biography & More

Mohammad Saleem Safi
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born9th Sep, 2002
Age21 years, 11 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches2121912
Innings00914
Not Out0045
Runs003167
High Score002015
Average6.207.44
Strike Rate73.8047.51
100S0000
50S0000
6S0000
4S0039
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 2121912
Innings 2121923
overs 10.244141.1330
Runs 703147751128
wickets 0123141
bestinning 3/295/515/52
bestmatch 3/295/518/123
Average 26.1625.0027.51
econ 6.777.135.483.41
Strike Rate 22.027.348.2
4W 0021
5W 0012
10w 0000
News related "Mohammad Saleem Safi"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Mujeeb Zadran Joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad In PSL 8

Mujeeb Zadran joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad in PSL 8. Afghan weirdo Mujeeb Zadran has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing eighth season of PSL 8. Mujeeb Zadran will play his first g

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Qais Ahmad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Qais Ahmad Kamawal is an Afghan cricketer who was born on August 15, 2000 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. He is a right-handed batsman and a right-handed leg break bowler. He plays as a

thumb

The Rahmanullah Gurbaz Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is an Afghan cricketer who was born on November 28, 2001. He is a wicket-keeper and a right-hand batsman. He opens the innings for Afghanistan in T20 internation

thumb

The Hazratullah Zazai Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Hazratullah Zazai (born 23 March 1998) is an Afghan cricketer. In December 2016, he made his international debut for the Afghan cricket team. In February 2019, he had the highest s

thumb

The Mujeeb Ur Rahman Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran (born 28 March 2001) is an Afghan cricketer who plays for the Afghanistan national cricket team. He was the first man to play international cricket to be bo

thumb

The Rashid Khan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Rashid Khan was born on September 20, 1998 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. He is right arm leg break bowler and a right-handed batsman. He plays as the head spinner on his team, but has

thumb

The Rahmat Shah Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Rahmat Shah Zurmatai (born 6 July 1993) is an Afghan cricketer who plays for the Afghanistan national cricket team. He is a right-handed batsman who is an occasionalleg break bowle

thumb

The Najibullah Zadran Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Najibullah Zadran (born 28 February 1993) is an Afghan cricketer and vice-captain of the Afghanistan Twenty20 International (T20I) team. Zadran is a left-handed batsmanwho throws r

thumb

The Gulbadin Naib Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Gulbadin Naib (born March 16, 1991) is an Afghan cricketer. Naib is a right-handed batsman who bowls fast-medium with his right arm. In April 2019, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (A

thumb

The Shapoor Zadran Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Shapoor Zadran is an Afghan professional cricketer who was born on January 1, 1985 in Logar province. He's a big, left-arm, fast bowler who bowls pretty fast.Shapoor Zadran is a cr

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.