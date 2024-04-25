Saif Hassan profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|30th Oct, 1998
|Age
|25 years, 9 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|2
|34
|109
|58
|Innings
|11
|2
|31
|107
|93
|Not Out
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|Runs
|159
|1
|749
|3891
|3536
|High Score
|43
|1
|61
|148
|220
|Average
|14.45
|0.50
|24.96
|38.14
|40.64
|Strike Rate
|51.79
|11.11
|114.87
|76.82
|47.13
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7
|50S
|0
|0
|5
|25
|16
|6S
|2
|0
|33
|110
|72
|4S
|27
|0
|68
|357
|413
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|2
|34
|109
|58
|Innings
|2
|1
|5
|47
|43
|overs
|6
|0.1
|6.1
|259.4
|250
|Runs
|27
|1
|47
|1152
|681
|wickets
|1
|0
|3
|40
|24
|bestinning
|1/22
|1/8
|3/18
|3/15
|bestmatch
|1/22
|1/8
|3/18
|4/61
|Average
|27.00
|15.66
|28.80
|28.37
|econ
|4.50
|6.00
|7.62
|4.43
|2.72
|Strike Rate
|36.0
|12.3
|38.9
|62.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Saif Hassan"
