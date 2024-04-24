
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Muhammad Waseem Career, Biography & More

Waseem Muhammad
NationalityUnited Arab Emirates
RoleBatsman
Born12th Feb, 1994
Age30 years, 6 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches45323245
Innings45323245
Not Out0220
Runs1197132113211197
High Score119112112119
Average26.6044.0344.0326.60
Strike Rate93.51150.97150.9793.51
100S1221
50S611116
6S62888862
4S1089696108
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 45323245
Innings 6446
overs 8.55.45.48.5
Runs 66424266
wickets 0440
bestinning 2/132/13
bestmatch 2/132/13
Average 10.5010.50
econ 7.477.417.417.47
Strike Rate 8.58.5
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Waseem Muhammad"
thumb

Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra

thumb

UAE qualify for Asia Cup 2025

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)have secured a place in the main stage of the 2025 Asia Cup after defeatingOman in the final of the ACC Premier Cup. Skipper Mohammed Waseem led from

thumb

Pakistan-bound Usman Khan investigated by UAE for allegedly breaching a contract

Usman Khan's declaration of hisintention to play for Pakistan has prompted an investigation by the EmiratesCricket Board (ECB) into whether or not his actions violate his contract

thumb

UAE clinch 11-run win against Afghanistan to level series

United Arab Emirates (UAE) have defeatedAfghanistan by 11 runs in the second T20I full of thrill and drama. As aresult, the series is now tied at 1-1.UAE won the toss and elected t

thumb

Afghanistan to tour UAE later this month

On Thursday, the AfghanistanCricket Board (ACB) announced that the squad would travel to the United ArabEmirates (UAE) later this month to compete in a series of three Twenty20Inte

thumb

New York Strikers’ Gurbaz, Narine extend Team Abu Dhabi's losing streak to six out of six matches

New York Strikers’ openerRahmanullah Gurbaz’s knock of 41 and Sunil Narine’s spell of 2 for 16 pushedTeam Abu Dhabi to their sixth defeat in six matches through a 24 runs win inthe

thumb

New York Strikers win low-scoring intense battle over Northern Warriors

A spirited bowling display by NewYork Strikers restricted Northern Warriors to 88 for 3 in 10 overs. NorthernWarriors, however, refused to surrender easily and fought till the last

thumb

Bangla Tigers start Abu Dhabi T10 2023 with a defeat

New York Strikers restrictedBangla Tigers to 101 for 7 in 10 overs and recorded an impressive eight-wicketwin in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Michael Atherton’s son Josh De Caires named in England Lions squad for first time

The young player Josh De Caires,who is the son of a player who had captained England, has received a call-up toan England Lions training camp for the first time.Ten players, includ

thumb

All round performance from UAE aids them thump New Zealand for the first time in international Cricket

United Arab Emirates thumped New Zealand by 7 wickets with 23 balls to spare on Sunday (20th August). Aayn Afaz Khan's brilliant bowling followed by some exceptional batting from M

thumb

33-year-old Asif Khan earns maiden T20I call-up in UAE squad for New Zealand series

United Arab Emirates (UAE) hasannounced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.With this series, experienced cricketer Mohammad Waseem will make his

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.