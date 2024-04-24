Muhammad Waseem Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|12th Feb, 1994
|Age
|30 years, 6 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|45
|32
|32
|45
|Innings
|45
|32
|32
|45
|Not Out
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|1197
|1321
|1321
|1197
|High Score
|119
|112
|112
|119
|Average
|26.60
|44.03
|44.03
|26.60
|Strike Rate
|93.51
|150.97
|150.97
|93.51
|100S
|1
|2
|2
|1
|50S
|6
|11
|11
|6
|6S
|62
|88
|88
|62
|4S
|108
|96
|96
|108
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|45
|32
|32
|45
|Innings
|6
|4
|4
|6
|overs
|8.5
|5.4
|5.4
|8.5
|Runs
|66
|42
|42
|66
|wickets
|0
|4
|4
|0
|bestinning
|2/13
|2/13
|bestmatch
|2/13
|2/13
|Average
|10.50
|10.50
|econ
|7.47
|7.41
|7.41
|7.47
|Strike Rate
|8.5
|8.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Waseem Muhammad"
Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September
Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra
UAE qualify for Asia Cup 2025
The United Arab Emirates (UAE)have secured a place in the main stage of the 2025 Asia Cup after defeatingOman in the final of the ACC Premier Cup. Skipper Mohammed Waseem led from
Pakistan-bound Usman Khan investigated by UAE for allegedly breaching a contract
Usman Khan's declaration of hisintention to play for Pakistan has prompted an investigation by the EmiratesCricket Board (ECB) into whether or not his actions violate his contract
UAE clinch 11-run win against Afghanistan to level series
United Arab Emirates (UAE) have defeatedAfghanistan by 11 runs in the second T20I full of thrill and drama. As aresult, the series is now tied at 1-1.UAE won the toss and elected t
Afghanistan to tour UAE later this month
On Thursday, the AfghanistanCricket Board (ACB) announced that the squad would travel to the United ArabEmirates (UAE) later this month to compete in a series of three Twenty20Inte
New York Strikers’ Gurbaz, Narine extend Team Abu Dhabi's losing streak to six out of six matches
New York Strikers’ openerRahmanullah Gurbaz’s knock of 41 and Sunil Narine’s spell of 2 for 16 pushedTeam Abu Dhabi to their sixth defeat in six matches through a 24 runs win inthe
New York Strikers win low-scoring intense battle over Northern Warriors
A spirited bowling display by NewYork Strikers restricted Northern Warriors to 88 for 3 in 10 overs. NorthernWarriors, however, refused to surrender easily and fought till the last
Bangla Tigers start Abu Dhabi T10 2023 with a defeat
New York Strikers restrictedBangla Tigers to 101 for 7 in 10 overs and recorded an impressive eight-wicketwin in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Michael Atherton’s son Josh De Caires named in England Lions squad for first time
The young player Josh De Caires,who is the son of a player who had captained England, has received a call-up toan England Lions training camp for the first time.Ten players, includ
All round performance from UAE aids them thump New Zealand for the first time in international Cricket
United Arab Emirates thumped New Zealand by 7 wickets with 23 balls to spare on Sunday (20th August). Aayn Afaz Khan's brilliant bowling followed by some exceptional batting from M
33-year-old Asif Khan earns maiden T20I call-up in UAE squad for New Zealand series
United Arab Emirates (UAE) hasannounced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.With this series, experienced cricketer Mohammad Waseem will make his