Friends Life T20-2013 News
thumb

Shakib Al Hasan ended his county mission 2013

A top most performer of Bangladesh Cricket Team and world number one all rounder Shakib Al Hasan has ended his journey in County cricket for this season with a worthy contribution

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan grabs a point for Leicestershire

World number one all rounder Shakib Al Hasan performed a brilliant all around performance as his team Leicestershire foxes ended up in a thrilling tie with Lancashire lightning in

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan to face Lancashire Lightning

The number one all rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be in the field again after a long gap. Shakib's Leicestershire Foxes will play against Lancashire Lightning in the Friends Life T20

thumb

Don’t hold DPL if conflict continues: Shakib

Bangladesh number one all rounder Shakib Al Hasan thinks that the  Dhaka Premier Division Cricket  League 2013 season shouldn’t take place if there is so much dispute and negativit

thumb

Video Clip: Roof Breaking Six by Tamim Iqbal

Back in the year 2011, Bangladesh's dashing opener Tamim Iqbal became the second Bangladesh cricketer after Shakib Al Hasan to play in English county cricket when the southpaw was

thumb

All round Shakib Al Hasan stun Nottinghamshire

World Number one all rounder Shakib Al Hasan smacked a firing knock of 43 off just 21 balls with 3 sixes and 3 fours leading Leicestershire to a cruising victory against leaders No

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan passing odd time at Leicestershire

As the first Bangladeshi Cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan made his debut in County cricket two years back. The former Bangladeshi skipper played one of the most prominent roles to raise

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan enjoying life at Leicestershire

The signing of Shakib Al Hasan has sparked a lot of international interest for the Leicestershire County Cricket Club. The high-class Bangladesh all rounder, who is currently the W

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan started Friends Life T20 with lose

[gallery columns="2" ids="2295,2296"]Bangladesh number one all rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s team Leicestershire Foxes have started their Friends Life T20-North Division campaign with

thumb

Leicestershire Foxes must enjoy Friends Life T20- Shakib Al Hasan

[gallery columns="2" ids="2213,2214"]The players of Leicestershire Foxes must  know that they need to hit the ground if they are to stand a credible challenge in Friends Life T20 c

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan offers unbelievable knowledge of the game

[gallery columns="2" ids="1944,1973"]The final piece the Leicestershire Foxes' Friends Life T20 tournament jigsaw should fall into place in this weekend.While County are presently

