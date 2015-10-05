
Bangladesh U-16 News
thumb

West Bengal U-17 to arrive in Dhaka tomorrow

Jannatul Naym Pieal The West Bengal Under-17 Cricket team under The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will in Bangladesh on Tuesday to play a string of three-day matches aga

thumb

BKSP Champions in Young Tigers U-16 Cricket Competition

BKSP becomes the champions in the Young Tigers U-16 National Cricket Competition. BKSP beat Dhaka Metroy by 7 wickets in the grande finale at Curcutt House Ground, Mymensingh yeste

thumb

Young Tigers U-16 National Cricket Competition 2012-13 (Points Table and Semifinal line up)

Young Tigers U-16 National Cricket Competition 2012-13Points TableGroup ASlTeamMatchWinLossNo resultPointRemarks1Dhaka Metro420210Qualified for Semi-Final as Group Champion on Net

thumb

BKSP and Rajshahi Division shine in the opening day

Brief Scores of Young Tigers U-16 National Cricket Competition 2012-13 date - 02 June 2013Brief Score [2nd June 2013][Group League]Match: 01 – BKSP Vs Rangpur DivisionVenue: Circui

